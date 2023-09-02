Germany's Scholz calls for equal partnership with Asia, Africa, South America

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his visit to the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the European Space Agency's Astronaut Center. Thomas Banneyer/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for an equal partnership with the emerging states of Asia, Africa and Latin America ahead of the G20 summit of major economies in India.
"This is also a great ... obligation on our part," the chancellor said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio published on Saturday. He emphasized that many Western states have a special responsibility toward countries on these continents because of their colonial history. Germany had colonies in Africa and Asia.
This is the moment "that we invest everything for this level playing field," Scholz said.