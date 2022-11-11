School leader says incident of man shouting to students on bus in Chicago was not antisemitism but ‘kids and immature adults’
School buses waiting for students outside a West Rogers Park school in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — An incident Wednesday in which elementary students were shouted at on their school bus near West Rogers Park was not an act of antisemitism, the school’s CEO Rabbi Menachem Levine said Friday. Levine, who asked that the school not be named because of security concerns, said a social media post and a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center are responsible for narratives that circulated Thursday, stating that men boarded the bus and shouted slurs and threats at the children. Levine said the buses that the school charters have security footage. Levine has viewed the footage and told ...