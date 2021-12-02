School threats should bring 'significant consequences,' Michigan superintendent says
US-NEWS-MICH-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-THREATS-MCT. - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office/TNS/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Individuals making threats against Michigan schools should be prosecuted and face "significant consequences," Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice said Thursday. Rice made the comments two days after four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School and the same day an array of districts in Metro Detroit closed amid reports of threatening social media messages. "An individual who threatens a school should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rice said in a Thursday interview. "And this is a grievous crime. It is not funny. It ...