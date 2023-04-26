Scientific analysis of massive Twitter datasets links preferred pronouns in bios to left-wing politics

More and more users have been including preferred gender pronouns in their Twitter bios over time, according to new research published in the Journal of Quantitative Description: Digital Media. The research also provides evidence that words and phrases related to left-wing politics are more likely to be used alongside pronoun lists. Preferred pronouns refer to the pronouns (such as “she” and “her”) that an individual chooses to use for themselves, as opposed to the pronouns that are traditionally associated with their sex or gender. The use of preferred pronouns has become increasingly common ...

