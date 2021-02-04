Scores arrested in strike against parliament dissolution in Nepal
Protest against Parliament dissolution in Nepal - Political Leaders and cadres of the Nepal Communist party take part in a torch rally against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the dissolution of the Parliament. - Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Wire/dpa

A nationwide strike called by a faction of Nepal’s ruling party protesting the dissolution of parliament began Thursday with sporadic clashes between police and protesters in the capital, Kathmandu. At least 70 protesters including a former minister from the agitating faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have been arrested while trying to enforce the strike, according to Nepal Police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar. "They are currently in our custody," Kunwar told dpa. The strike has crippled normal life, with a disruption of traffic and a partial shutdown of businesses and se...