Scott to run again for Senate, sticks to ‘Rescue America’ plan
Rick Scott, R- Fla., in December 2022. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is running for a second term next year and will continue to push his much-maligned “Rescue America” plan. The Florida Republican senator had a rough year in 2022 after getting blowback from Democrats and also some Republicans over the controversial plan, which initially called for poor people and retirees who don’t pay income tax to begin paying them to have some “skin in the game.” Scott backtracked on that part of his proposal, but told NBC News he was sticking to the rest of it, which includes calls to require reauthorization of all legislation after fiv...