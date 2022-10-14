Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter films, dies at 72
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane attends the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II in central London on July 7, 2011. © Carl Court, AFP

Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 72, Britain's PA Media reported on Friday, citing his agent.

The actor also appeared in the popular television detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World is Not Enough.

(REUTERS)