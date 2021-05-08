Scottish National Party wins election but lacks absolute majority

Parliamentary elections in Scotland - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (L) and Scottish National Party's (SNP) Kaukab Stewart pose outside outside the Emirates Arena during the count for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections. - Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa
The Scottish National Party (SNP) has won regional parliamentary elections in Scotland by a clear margin, but narrowly missed an absolute majority.
Nicola Sturgeon's party won 64 seats in parliament, the Electoral Commission in Edinburgh announced on Saturday evening.
The absolute majority is 65 seats.
However, as the Greens, who are also calling for independence, won eight seats, backers of independence have a clear majority.