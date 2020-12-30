Scotty is finally beamed up - to the International Space Station - and the backstory is revealed
James Doohan as "Scotty" in Star Trek (Paramount)

Scotty, the chief engineer on the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise who was always scrambling to heed the cry, “Beam me up, Scotty!” has been transported himself. The ashes of James Doohan, the actor who portrayed the original “Star Trek” character Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, have been interred for a dozen years on the International Space Station (ISS). And on Monday, the backstory of how they came to be there was revealed in full. Doohan died in July 2005 at age 85, though his character would not be born until the 23rd century. Portions of the actor’s ashes had previously been launched into space of...