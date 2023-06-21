Search for missing Titanic sub like 'going into space'
Teams from around the world were racing against the clock Tuesday to locate the vessel and its five-person crew before their oxygen runs out

Los Angeles (AFP) - Rescuers trying to find the orca-sized submersible that vanished on its way to visit the wreck of the Titanic are facing a gargantuan task that will test the limits of technical know-how -- with only a very slight chance of success, experts say. Teams from around the world were racing against the clock Tuesday to locate the vessel and its five-person crew before their oxygen runs out -- with little more than a day's supply left. But scouring a 7,600-square-mile (20,000-square-kilometer) area of the North Atlantic to a depth of more than two miles (almost four kilometers) is...