Searching for answers, Surfside families take solace in medical examiner reports

People visit the makeshift memorial for the victims of the building collapse, near the site of the accident in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach on June 27, 2021(AFP)
SURFSIDE, Fla. – On Thursday, June 24, Pablo Rodriguez had planned to see his mother and grandmother for a typical weekday drop-in. They would bring his 6-year-old son treats and, on this special day, his first bicycle. But instead, he woke up to news that the building where the women who raised him were spending the night had partially collapsed. And like the other friends and family of the 97 confirmed dead and eight potentially missing in the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Rodriguez was suddenly left to ponder horrific questions: Did the matriarchs of his family fee...