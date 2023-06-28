Second night of unrest erupts in France after police shoot teenager

By Antony Paone and Stephanie Lecoq PARIS (Reuters) - Protesters shot fireworks at police and set cars ablaze in the working class Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday, in a second night of unrest following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop there. The use of lethal force by officers against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse suburbs of France's biggest cities. Shortly before midnight, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines on Nanterre's...