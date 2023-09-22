‘See how easy that is to say?’ GOP mocked for ‘weaponization’ of DOJ claims as Democratic senator gets indicted

The U.S. Dept. of Justice unsealed an indictment against U.S. Senator Bob Menendez late Friday morning, accusing the New Jersey Democratic lawmaker of bribery as prosecutors showed photos of gold bars and nearly half-a-million dollars in cash stuffed into a jacket that bears his name and the seal of the U.S. Senate.

Many on the left immediately demanded Senator Menendez resign, a demand he is refusing. He will step down as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, which Senate Democrats require when a chair is criminally charged.

It took little time for liberals to mock Republicans who have been claiming President Joe Biden and Democrats in general, along with the "deep state," have "weaponized" the Dept. of Justice against conservatives, especially after Donald Trump's four indictments on a total of 91 criminal felonies.

"Let me get this straight," wrote journalist and progressive SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah. "To the GOP, when DOJ indicts President Biden's son and a senior Democratic US Senator that is great. But when DOJ indicts Donald Trump for attempting a coup and for 32 counts of Espionage that is DOJ's 'weaponization' of criminal justice?!"

"This is the second time that Sen. Bob Menendez has been indicted for corruption. He needs to resign and allow Gov. Murphy to fill that vacancy with someone who does right by the people of New Jersey," wrote former Human Rights Campaign press secretary Charlotte Clymer. "See how easy that is to say, GOP?"

Journalist, author, and former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin posted video of the prosecutor announcing the indictment.

Boykin later sarcastically commented, "There goes Biden again weaponizing the Justice Department to prosecute political leaders in his own party."

"President Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Justice has now indicted Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and *checks notes* Joe Biden's son," observed veteran intelligence officer, activist, and social media personality Travis Akers.

Attorney and former Republican George Conway quickly responded, saying, "senile sleepy Joe is playing 65-dimensional chess again."

"Menendez should resign. Today," demanded historian and author Kevin M. Kruse.

"One of the nice things about rule of law is that truly believing in it ensures that you don’t end up as a partisan hypocrite," observed The Atlantic's Brian Klaas, an associate professor in global politics at University College London. "If Menendez is guilty, he should go to prison as anyone else would. (And it would be prudent to resign swiftly)."

Meanwhile, some used Friday's indictment of Sen. Menendez to focus on other political figures.

Foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf, warned, "The Memendez case should have Jared [Kushner] and Clarence [Thomas] ordering extra strength Tums today."

Rachel Bitecofer, the political strategist and analyst also appeared to point the finger at Justice Thomas and his wife, Ginni.