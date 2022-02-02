‘Seems like maybe you do’: Mitch McConnell mocked for saying he doesn’t have a ‘racial quota’ on Black women in his office
Senator Mitch McConnell has been among the most vocal attackers of President Joe Biden's promise to place the first Black woman on the U. S. Supreme Court.

"There aren’t a lot of things you can count on in life, but one thing on which you definitely can, with the consistency of the most Swiss of Swiss watches, is Mitch McConnell blocking Democratic presidents’ agendas just to be a dick," wrote Vnity Fair's Bess Levin last week.

On Tuesday a reporter asked the Senate Republican Minority Leader how many Black women he has on his staff and if they are helping "inform" the decision-making process on his "advice and consent" responsibility.

“I haven’t checked, we don’t have a racial quota in my office,” was what McConnell, who has held office since 1985, thought would be a snappy answer – one he was anxious to deliver as he cut off the reporter asking.

McConnell claimed he's had "a number" of Black men and women "employees" in "all kinds of different positions" over the years. But he did not answer the actual question.

Many hold a different opinion and were only too happy to point out McConnell's racism.

Georgetown University political scientist Donald Moynihan posted a 2016 photo of Capitol Hill interns, which then-Speaker Paul Ryan was blasted for, given the lack of diversity.

"It's not having a racial quota to *know* if you have people of color in your office," responded Mother Jones' D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn.

Here's The Atlantic's Adam Serwer:

