Sen. Chuck Schumer backs special counsel in Biden documents case
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D- N.Y., seen reflected in a mirror, departs a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Friday he supports the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden. The Democratic majority leader said it’s “way to early” to say if Biden or anyone else broke any laws in connection with the documents unearthed in a Washington, D.C., office and the president’s home in Delaware. “We should let it play out. We don’t have to push them in any direction,” Schumer, of New York, told CNN. “Let the special prosecutors do their jobs.” Schumer pointed to the key differences between the Biden case and that of ...