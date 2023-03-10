Sen. Hawley says some people charged for entering Capitol on Jan. 6 ‘didn’t do anything wrong’

“Newsmax not good people!” Rupert wrote in the email. “Being advised by [Guilfoyle] who I insisted we fire for inappropriate behavior. Not one of our people will join her. Newsmax desperate for money. Scoured the world, so far without luck.”

As the East Bay Times points out, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been dating since 2018.

IN OTHER NEWS: Three Texas women sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping friend obtain abortion medication

As the East Bay Times points out, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been dating since 2018 "and became a popular duo in MAGA circles" and were a key part of Donald Trump's 2020 campaign. Both also spoke at Trump’s Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, which preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

After leaving Fox, Guilfoyle became a contributor at Newsmax, which aggressively pushed false claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

A New Yorker report, published a month before the 2020 election suggested that Guilfoyle was fired from Fox because of sexual harassment allegations made by a former assistant. The report said that Guilfoyle showed lewd photos of male genitalia to her colleagues, discussed sexual matters at work, and urged the assistant “to submit to a Fox employee’s demands for sexual favors,” and exposed her naked body to the assistant, asking for a critique.

Read the full report over at the East Bay Times.