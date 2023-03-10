Sen. Hawley says some people charged for entering Capitol on Jan. 6 ‘didn’t do anything wrong’
Josh Hawley, R- Mo., speaks during a Senate debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Handout/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Jan. 6, 2021, Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 40, of Polo, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. After the rally, he walked down to the U.S. Capitol, where he saw people breaking windows and fighting with police. He then walked into the Capitol through a door on the Senate side, walked to the crypt and walked out. He was in the building a total of six minutes. Last month, he pleaded guilty on one charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sen. Josh Hawley, a M...