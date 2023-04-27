Sen. Tim Scott transforms from ‘kinder, gentler’ Republican to calling the left the ‘enemy’ of the American people

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), once painted as representing the "kinder, gentler version of the GOP," is transforming into a MAGA Republican.

Scott, who recently announced a presidential exploratory committee, has decided to attack Democrats, liberals, progressives – the entirety of "the left" – literally declaring them "the enemy."

It's been a slow transformation.

"Even though the 2024 race will get more crowded and less clear-cut as we get closer to it," CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote in 2020 during the Republican National Convention, contrasting speeches made by Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Scott, "what we saw ... is a stark reminder that the post-Trump GOP will be faced with an fundamental choice over the next few years: More Trumpism, or a kinder, gentler version of the GOP."

Less than three years ago, Scott was the "kinder, gentler version of the GOP."

Fast forward to this year.

Noting that Scott's "persona in the Senate, and in his home state, has been far less partisan than potential rivals now competing for Trump's base voters," NPR reported in March about his Fox News appearance, "Scott was confronted by a host Shannon Bream, who noted the contradiction between that line and Scott's image of cordial collegiality in the Senate. Scott said it was necessary to highlight 'the state of America and the weakness of the progressive movement' in order to offer 'positive, optimistic solutions.'"

And now, this week.

"The blueprint for how to ruin America, being posted by President Biden and the radical left, is the reason why patriotism is down, and attacks on religious liberty is up," Scott told Newsmax. "The radical left has simply zeroed-in on the foundation of this nation."

And now, Wednesday.

“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden," Sen. Scott insisted, as The Hill reported. "The enemy for the American people is the left."

