Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says he's a Pennsylvania resident now. So why's he still hanging out in his New Jersey mansion?
Mehmet Oz (Photo by David Berkowitz/Flickr)

PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz lived in North Jersey for more than three decades. The celebrity known as "Dr. Oz" has invited magazines and TV cameras to his home overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline to showcase his lifestyle and advice. Now he's running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. As he leaps into one of the country's most crucial campaigns, Oz, a Republican, says he moved to the Keystone State late last year, specifically to the Montgomery County home owned by his wife's parents. He registered to vote in Pennsylvania, has acquired a driver's license, concealed carry gun permit, ...