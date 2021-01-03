Americans lash out at GOP for refusal to act during Trump impeachment but freak out over #TrumpTapes now
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine (screengrab)

Americans can now hear with their own ears just how far President Donald Trump is willing to go to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

About a year ago, however, Republicans in the Senate refused to even hear evidence of Trump doing exactly the same thing, using the power of his office to attempt to influence someone into interfering with his election so he can win.

In 2018, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and demanded that he use the power of his office to lie about Biden's son so that he could get someone to verify his false conspiracy theory.


Declassified text of Trump's Ukraine call notesPhoto: Scren capture


Declassified text of Trump's Ukraine call notesPhoto: Scren capture


The calls resulted in the impeachment of President Donald Trump at the end of 2018. The Senate proceedings were prosecuted in part by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Republicans wouldn't allow any witnesses to reveal personal evidence that they had about Trump's call.

Schiff is now essentially saying "I told you so."

One year later, the Republicans who refused to stand up during the impeachment are now complaining about Trump's illegal and unethical activity now. A new recording was released of Trump speaking to the Georgia Republican Secretary of State and attempting to intimidate him into committing a crime.



Senators like Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) are all calling Trump out for an illegal attempt to steal the election from the voters with his Electoral College steal. But when he did it in 2018, they didn't care to know anything about it.



See the comments below: