By William James LONDON (Reuters) - Senior doctors in England will hold two days of strikes in August, their union the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Monday, dismissing a 6% pay rise announced by government last week as a "savage" real-terms wage cut. Consultant-level doctors in Britain's publicly funded National Health Service (NHS) will strike on Aug. 24 and 25, adding to previously announced strikes on July 20 and 21 and underscoring the failure of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bid to fully end months of industrial action across public services. Sunak last week described recent pu...
Senior doctors in England announce more strikes, rejecting pay deal
July 16, 2023, 7:05 PM ET