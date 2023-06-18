Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

SEOUL (Reuters) -An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS. The band is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to a loyal fanbase known as "ARMY". At the "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA" at Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday, tens of thousands of fans wandered among various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in China on visit to thaw tensions
June 17, 2023
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks with senior Chinese officials, state television reported, a visit aimed at rebuilding the cratering relationship between the governments.
A series of meetings with high-ranking government representatives are planned before the top US diplomat leaves on Monday. According to US information, Blinken was first set to meet his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on Sunday afternoon.
The pair was also due to have dinner later in the day.
'Astonishing': Ex-federal prosecutor stunned Judge Aileen Cannon won't recuse herself
June 17, 2023
It is "astonishing" that Judge Aileen Cannon has apparently decided not to recuse herself from the criminal case against Donald Trump, a former federal prosecutor said on Saturday.
Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner appeared on The Legal Breakdown with Brian Tyler Cohen, and was asked about the implications of Cannon being the judge to oversee the case that includes Espionage Act charges against the former president. This question is especially relevant considering Cannon was previously reversed by the Eleventh Circuit for wrongly involving herself in the investigation phase of the Trump case.
Kirschner said Cannon's early order in the case implies that she has determined that no reasonable person could possibly question her impartiality, and that such a conclusion is "astonishing" considering her record on related matters.
"She has apparently looked at the federal law, and she has decided that no one - no one - can reasonably question her impartiality, which frankly I find astonishing because an appellate court found previously that she acted unlawfully - contrary to the law - by doing an enormous solid for Donald Trump and stopping the DOJ's criminal investigation into the very documents that now form the basis of the prosecution she will preside over."
He further noted that there should be some form of discussion or debate on this issue before Cannon simply claimed the case and issued her first order. Still, Kirschner says, Jack Smith still has time to seek the judge's disqualification.
"That hasn't been done yet, but there is still time," he said. "The rule is a little bit flexible or a little bit vague... it seems like they set a 10-day time frame." He said the first order Cannon issued could be that triggering event to start that 10-day clock.
New Jack Smith filing points to more indictments coming against Trump team: ex-Watergate prosecutor
June 17, 2023
Donald Trump and his team should brace for new indictments incoming based on a new filing in the criminal case brought by Jack Smith, a former Watergate prosecutor said on Saturday.
Jill Wine-Banks, who served as a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal and was also the first female general counsel of the Army, appeared on MSNBC's Ayman on Saturday. She was asked about the recent filing in which Jack Smith mentions "ongoing investigations."
"What do you make of that motion filed by the special counsel Jack Smith, and its reference to material regarding quote, ongoing investigations?" the host asked.
Wine-Banks said that the reference made it much more likely that another indictment is coming from one angle or another.
"Of course, that raises the probability that Jack Smith and his team are going to have additional indictments. Whether that is for the January 6th, whether that is just adding additional people to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, or a third possibility, we don't know."
She added that it is "ironic that there are no defenses, basically, to the case that's already been brought."
"And so, there's always a rule for trial lawyers that if the law is on your side, stress the law. if the facts are on your side, stress the facts. And if neither is on your side, pound the table. And I'm afraid the defense lawyers to the extent that he has any, are going to have to pound the table. Because they don't have law or facts on their side."
