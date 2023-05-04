By Hyunsu Yim SEOUL (Reuters) - Seoul's city government has effectively blocked South Korea’s largest annual LGBT festival from taking place outside city hall this year after granting a permit for a Christian youth concert instead, the LGBT event’s organisers said this week. Clashes over the Seoul Queer Culture Festival have become a yearly symbol of the battle for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights in a country where same-sex marriage is not recognised and efforts to pass anti-discrimination laws face strong resistance from conservative religious groups and others. As in sev...
Seoul's LGBT festival blocked by Christian concert outside city hall, organizers say
May 4, 2023, 2:23 AM ET