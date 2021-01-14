Seth Meyers hilariously mocks GOP for pathetic defense of Trump: 'Every movement has a lunatic fringe'

The web is characterizing it as a hostage crisis in Washington, D.C. as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threatened that if impeachment doesn't end then the violence will continue. The South Carolina official told Fox News Wednesday that if Democrats really want "unity" then they'll have to end the strive for actually enforcing "law and order." After an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, officials are finally holding President Donald Trump accountable for encouraging his supporters "to fight."

<p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73931751e8efb762f826c676108c14b6" id="fd144"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1349554964683751425"><div style="margin:1em 0">Lindsey Graham is on Fox News threatening more violence. What a traitor... https://t.co/JTYLMLM6Tf</div> — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)<a href="https://twitter.com/RexChapman/statuses/1349554964683751425">1610593951.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>"You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore," Trump told the crowd before the attack. "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore."</p><p>"We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them," he called on the audience. </p><p>Graham is now saying that unity is only possible if Democrats capitulate to Trump and his followers. The demands of those Trump followers appear to be hanging Vice President Mike Pence and handing the 2020 election to Trump. </p><p>Americans were furious at Graham and unleashed. See the tweets below: </p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4aeb5e3c820395776816ac708682a976" id="f6819"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1349550190882156544"><div style="margin:1em 0">If owning slaves is an impeachable offense, Trump should be impeached a third time. 