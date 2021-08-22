Seven Afghans killed in Kabul airport chaos, says British ministry

A US Air Force soldier stands guard as evacuees are loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the evacuation process at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Sra Taylor Crul/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos surrounding Kabul's airport, according to the British Defence Ministry on Sunday, as tens of thousands of people attempt to flee the country following the Taliban's takeover.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging, but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The deaths underline the desperation of many Afghans who either worked with international troops during the past two decades or work in areas such as human rights and are fearing for their lives, with many trying to get themselves or family members inside the airport.

Despite the tense and chaotic scenes, the Taliban has a "working relationship" with the US regarding security arrangements at the airport, according to a member of the Taliban's cultural commission in comments to Al Jazeera.

According to Abdul Kahar Balchi, the checkpoints outside the airport premises were under the control of the Islamists, while those inside were controlled by US forces.

"They are in constant contact with each other," the spokesperson added.

He added that it was "unfortunate" people were rushing to the airport in an attempt to get out of Afghanistan, saying their fear and hysteria were unfounded because the Taliban had issued a general amnesty, including for members of the security forces.

Balchi added that the Taliban had not intended to enter Kabul right away, hoping instead to find a political solution before entering the capital to set up a government. He said the Taliban was just as surprised by the speed of the events as everyone else.

Since taking power in the country on August 15, the Taliban has been slow to take over the day-to-day running of the country. The group has called on former government employees to continue doing their jobs. Negotiations with other political groups are under way to form a government.

Despite the ongoing chaos and intense August heat, people continued to flock to the airport on Sunday, a witness on the scene told dpa.

The witness said that he and his family had left for the airport at midnight in the hope that there would be fewer people waiting for entry at the gate, but it was soon crowded again.

At the airport entrance, people are being called up regularly and escorted into the airport, he continued. People in the crowd, all hoping to get onto an evacuation flight, were often aggressive and kept shouting, he said. "But we don't want to miss a chance to get in," he added, saying that he was on a list for a flight.

Several children have reportedly been lost and gone missing in the chaotic crowds outside the airport.

According to residents, cash machines in the city were practically empty, with banks and even black market money changers not working for a week. "Everyone in the city is now complaining that they cannot withdraw money," said one Kabul resident.

In a rare move, the US government on Sunday activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, obliging commercial airlines to support the US evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

A total of 18 aircraft from six US airlines will be affected by the order, according to the Pentagon. These planes will not fly to Kabul, but are to be used for the onward transportation of evacuees from their initial destinations, such as Germany and Qatar. This will free up US military aircraft, allowing them to focus on airlifting people from Kabul.

That said, several countries reported that the evacuations were running better on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden has set August 31 as the date by which all evacuations of US citizens from Afghanistan must be complete.

The British government is pushing for evacuations to go past that date, though the US has so far refused to commit to an extension.

"Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do," wrote British Defence Minister Ben Wallace in The Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Other countries hoping to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover are dependent on the support and security provided by US forces.

According to the Pentagon, the US forces have brought 17,000 people to safety by air since the beginning of their mission on Saturday last week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Twitter on Saturday that he'd had a productive conversation with the US president, with media reporting that the Spanish military bases of Rota and Moron in Andalusia were to be used as initial reception centres for Afghan refugees who had worked for US forces.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Twitter that the G7 leaders would meet virtually on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan, adding it was crucial that the international community work together to ensure safe evacuations and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.