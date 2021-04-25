Seventeen arrested in another night of clashes in Jerusalem
Clashes in Jerusalem - Israeli security forces arrest a man during clashes in the Old City of Jerusalem. Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket towards Israel for the second evening in a row on Saturday, in the worst escalation in violence between the two sides in a while. - Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Clashes in Jerusalem - Israeli security forces arrest a man during clashes in the Old City of Jerusalem. Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket towards Israel for the second evening in a row on Saturday, in the worst escalation in violence between the two sides in a while. - Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Seventeen people were arrested in late-night clashes on Saturday in Jerusalem and at a crossing into the Palestinian West Bank, Israeli police said.

Hundreds of Palestinians confronted police near the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City. According to police, the demonstrators threw stones and molotov cocktails.

The security forces used stun grenades, according to media reports.

There was also unrest at the Qalandia crossing into Ramallah. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 12 Arab youths were injured.

Israeli police said on Sunday that 17 suspects had been arrested during the night.

The tension in Jerusalem is thought to have triggered a spate of rocket attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, and retaliation by Israel.