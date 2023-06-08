Several children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps

A right-wing GOP lawmaker who has backed Donald Trump through both of his impeachments is sounding the alarm that the former president is becoming increasingly erratic which could put the 2024 general election at risk for his party.



According to a report from Politico, the closer Donald Trump gets to becoming the Republican Party's 2026 presidential nominee the more some GOP lawmakers are growing worried that not only will they lose their shot at taking back the White House, but he'll take down-ticket GOP candidates down with him.



The report also notes that the battle between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis is starting to turn off conservative voters and some are hoping that an alternative will rise from the squabble.



Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was blunt about the GOP's prospects as they stand today, telling reporters, “I’m worried about it,” and expressed fears that Trump will keep independent voters at a distance.

With a wide array of candidates having just appeared over the past weekend in Iowa, Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) claimed the infighting is turning voters -- even Republicans -- off.



“We’ll see if the two titans punching each other fires up the base, or if six months from now people are tired of both and ready for a third way,” Nunn explained before making tha blunt observation, "When you talk to Iowans, s--t-talking other candidates will not get you success. We don’t necessarily pick the winner, but we’re pretty good at smelling bulls--t.”



Kentucky Rep. Tom Massie (R), who has sided with DeSantis, is very worried about the possibility of Trump at the top of the ticket.



“I wish Trump were on Twitter. He’s in an echo chamber right now. And people don’t know how far he’s spun out from where he was,” he said in an interview. "The more visibility that we can help Trump get — when he attacks [his former White House press secretary] Kayleigh McEnany, for instance — the better."



