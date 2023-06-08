Several children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps

Five people were injured in a knife attack in the French Alps on Thursday, including four children and one adult, a security source told AFP, giving a new toll for the stabbing.
A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (07!45 GMT) on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".
At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.
Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne's office announced she was traveling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute's silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)