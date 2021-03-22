Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

By Ruma Paul and Poppy McPherson DHAKA (Reuters) - A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. Black smoke billowed over burning shanties and tents as people scrambled to recover their possessions. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading fu...
Another grift? Trump fundraiser promises donors he'll run again if GOP flips House in 2022
March 22, 2021
An email fundraising appeal Sunday -- paid for by the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC)-- promises donors that "Trump said he'll run for President if we win back the House! If every Patriot makes their donation monthly, Republicans WIN."
That unambiguous sponsored message sent via the Daily Wire Action Alerts should have been a news release: Nowhere has it been reported -- or stated personally by Trump -- that any such thing would happen if the GOP regained control of the House in 2022.
<p> To the contrary, the Daily Wire website reported just today: "Former President Donald Trump confirmed news that he plans to launch his own social media platform in the near future, and he named several Republicans that conservatives should keep their eye on as potential 2024 presidential candidates."</p><p> Here's how the Daily Wire <a href="https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-confirms-new-social-media-platform-names-several-republicans-to-watch-for-2024-presidential-primary" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> it:</p><p> "In a podcast interview, Trump told "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" with iHeart Radio and "Gingrich 360" that he is "doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there" that will be coming out "soon."</p><p> "When asked about 2024 and viable Republican presidential candidates, Trump said people should keep an eye on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Sens. Ted Cruz (TX), Rand Paul (KY) and Josh Hawley (MO), among 'others.'"</p><p> There was no reference in the podcast to Trump predicating his list of candidates on the GOP failing to win the House in 2022. Perhaps it slipped his mind.</p><p> But the erstwhile proprietor of Trump University could not have been clearer in the fundraising appeal to his patsies. In fact, his promise was so unqualified that it didn't even allow for the possibility that he might be in prison in 2024.</p>
Conservative tells Congress: DC residents don't deserve statehood because they have 'yard signs'
March 22, 2021
A member of a conservative think tank argued on Monday that residents of the District of Columbia don't deserve statehood because they already have yard signs and bumper stickers.
Zack Smith of the Heritage Foundation made the remarks while testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
<p>"Framers also wanted to avoid one state having undue influence over the federal government," Smith said. "There's no question that D.C. residents already impact the national debate."</p><p>"For the members here today, how many of you saw D.C. statehood yard signs or bumper stickers or banners on your way to this hearing today?" he asked. "I certainly did. Where else in the nation could such simple actions reach so many members of Congress?"</p><p>Watch the video below.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The Heritage Foundation's Zack Smith, arguing against DC statehood, says DC residents “already impact the national debate" because members of Congress see their yard signs while driving to work. <a href="https://t.co/g7fV3TopCX">pic.twitter.com/g7fV3TopCX</a><br/>— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) <a href="https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1374033974700478470?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
'How does she still have a job?' Fox News host mocked for bogus report DHS secretary 'resigned'
March 22, 2021
During her live phone interview with Donald Trump this Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner interjected to announced that the DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, "has resigned."
"Well, I'm not surprised," Trump replied. "It's a big victory for our country."
<p>But Faulkner had to change course immediately. </p><p>"Hold on, let me stop, let me stop, let me listen to my team one more time," the host said while pressing her earpiece to her ear. "Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back <a href="https://t.co/19FxjehxzU">pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU</a><br/>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1374015745387008003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>It was an odd moment, as many on Twitter pointed out. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">“I want to double check this with my team first" but I'm going to go ahead and say it before they get back to me and then pretend like I'm doing the journalisming thing by correcting this intentional mistake I wouldn't have made if I'd just waited five fucking seconds.<br/>— Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) <a href="https://twitter.com/ThomboyD/status/1374024483174973447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/HARRISFAULKNER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HARRISFAULKNER</a> you owe the Biden administration & Secretary Mayorkas an apology. Do you have the decency to do that on air? <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxNews</a><br/>— JAS16AZ (@JAS16AZ) <a href="https://twitter.com/JAS16AZ/status/1374036324831797253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Faulkner is often presented as one of the “real journalists" at Fox News. This is yet another example of how the overall approach of the channel is based on lies and misinformation. There is no “news" side.<br/>— Landon Hall (@LandonHall) <a href="https://twitter.com/LandonHall/status/1374023996388241409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Betcha she misheard the producer telling her to encourage Trump to call on the DHS Secretary to resign.<br/>— Will Brockman (@WillBrockman2) <a href="https://twitter.com/WillBrockman2/status/1374036848734044167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Fox news is the on air version of the National Enquirer<br/>— rina s (@rinashere) <a href="https://twitter.com/rinashere/status/1374039104229359620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">At this point it is not a mistake....misinformation LIVE on air....many people will start rumors that Mayorkas is going to resign.<br/>— AmyJo (@AmyJohn88681978) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmyJohn88681978/status/1374017603593670660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Trump cheers the "resignation" of a guy who literally just got confirmed....<br/>— The man Delorian (@sendback2putin) <a href="https://twitter.com/sendback2putin/status/1374018790409662473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">What a complete joke <a href="https://twitter.com/HARRISFAULKNER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HARRISFAULKNER</a> is. This is pathetic even for Fox<br/>— Sophia (@lostinnyc_1) <a href="https://twitter.com/lostinnyc_1/status/1374030537476694026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">It's FOX. 🤷🏽♀️<br/>— Don't Follow Me I'm Vegan 🌱🇯🇲🇺🇸✊🏽🖤❤️💚💛 (@MindBodyHS) <a href="https://twitter.com/MindBodyHS/status/1374030769480433668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
