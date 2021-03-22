Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

During her live phone interview with Donald Trump this Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner interjected to announced that the DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, "has resigned." "Well, I'm not surprised," Trump replied. "It's a big victory for our country."

<p>But Faulkner had to change course immediately. </p><p>"Hold on, let me stop, let me stop, let me listen to my team one more time," the host said while pressing her earpiece to her ear. "Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back <a href="https://t.co/19FxjehxzU">pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU</a><br/>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1374015745387008003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>It was an odd moment, as many on Twitter pointed out. </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">“I want to double check this with my team first" but I'm going to go ahead and say it before they get back to me and then pretend like I'm doing the journalisming thing by correcting this intentional mistake I wouldn't have made if I'd just waited five fucking seconds.<br/>— Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) <a href="https://twitter.com/ThomboyD/status/1374024483174973447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/HARRISFAULKNER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HARRISFAULKNER</a> you owe the Biden administration & Secretary Mayorkas an apology. Do you have the decency to do that on air? <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxNews</a><br/>— JAS16AZ (@JAS16AZ) <a href="https://twitter.com/JAS16AZ/status/1374036324831797253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Faulkner is often presented as one of the “real journalists" at Fox News. This is yet another example of how the overall approach of the channel is based on lies and misinformation. There is no “news" side.<br/>— Landon Hall (@LandonHall) <a href="https://twitter.com/LandonHall/status/1374023996388241409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Betcha she misheard the producer telling her to encourage Trump to call on the DHS Secretary to resign.<br/>— Will Brockman (@WillBrockman2) <a href="https://twitter.com/WillBrockman2/status/1374036848734044167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Fox news is the on air version of the National Enquirer<br/>— rina s (@rinashere) <a href="https://twitter.com/rinashere/status/1374039104229359620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">At this point it is not a mistake....misinformation LIVE on air....many people will start rumors that Mayorkas is going to resign.<br/>— AmyJo (@AmyJohn88681978) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmyJohn88681978/status/1374017603593670660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Trump cheers the "resignation" of a guy who literally just got confirmed....<br/>— The man Delorian (@sendback2putin) <a href="https://twitter.com/sendback2putin/status/1374018790409662473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">What a complete joke <a href="https://twitter.com/HARRISFAULKNER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HARRISFAULKNER</a> is. This is pathetic even for Fox<br/>— Sophia (@lostinnyc_1) <a href="https://twitter.com/lostinnyc_1/status/1374030537476694026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">It's FOX. 🤷🏽♀️<br/>— Don't Follow Me I'm Vegan 🌱🇯🇲🇺🇸✊🏽🖤❤️💚💛 (@MindBodyHS) <a href="https://twitter.com/MindBodyHS/status/1374030769480433668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>