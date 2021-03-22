Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

By Ruma Paul and Poppy McPherson DHAKA (Reuters) - A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. Black smoke billowed over burning shanties and tents as people scrambled to recover their possessions. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading fu...