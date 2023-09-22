‘Sexy’: Comer obtains unredacted emails to VP Biden revealing women ‘privately mused’ they found him attractive

Amid the chaos of what top Democrats are calling the GOP House's "civil war," infighting that threatens to shut down the federal government in nine days, Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer has been obtaining some of then-Vice President Joe Biden's emails from the National Archives.
Politico reveals Chairman Comer has been able to obtain several unreacted emails, including one which relayed a tidbit of hearsay, or, "private musings," from 2009, after an overseas trip Biden took: "multiple" women said they found the Vice President "sexy."
The emails "include schedules with ordinary family get-togethers," Politico adds. "One shows Biden had lunch with Hunter Biden’s then-15-year-old daughters, Maisy and Finnegan. Another reveals that the Ukrainians were praising his now-deceased brother, Beau. And then there are the private musings of multiple Georgian women saying they found Joe Biden 'sexy' during a 2009 trip that also included a stop in Ukraine."
“'Must-read email below,' read an email forwarded by Biden’s then-national security adviser Tony Blinken to Joe Biden and his sons, Hunter and Beau. The email’s subject line: 'Biden as new Georgian sex symbol.'"
Other emails from the National Archives' trove include a "June 14, 2016 schedule card shows Biden was to meet with the prime minister of Ukraine. The newly unredacted portions show he was also scheduled to work out with his personal trainer, and to dine with Hunter’s then-15-year-old daughters, Maisy and Finnegan, in the vice president’s office."
Politico, noting that "Republicans have yet to turn up direct evidence that Joe Biden benefited personally or that he took any official action as a result of those [Hunter Biden's] connections, also reveals a "May, 27, 2016 schedule card includes a call with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Hunter Biden was copied on the day’s schedule. It’s already been reported that Biden was also due to attend the one-year anniversary of the passing of his son, Beau, back home in Delaware."
"Comer had been pointing to this scheduling item, since it was also emailed to then-Vice President Biden under a pseudonym email address. Comer even said the vice president was sending a secret message to his son that he was about to fire the prosecutor. As recently as last week, Comer included that email on a list of 'evidence' of Joe Biden’s 'involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes.'"
Politico also notes that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy "and his allies insisted that opening a formal impeachment inquiry would empower them to dig deeper. Yet the emails are another example of the House GOP failing to turn up evidence they’ve assured the public exists and that will implicate Biden in some form of corruption that rises to an impeachable offense."