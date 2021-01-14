New York town official resigns after being identified in photos of MAGA riot at Capitol

A member of New York's Malta Zoning Board of Appeals has resigned after she was identified in photos showing her participation in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, WNBC reports.

In her resignation letter, Sharon Pineo said that she's handing in her resignation "with regret but believe that in these challenging times, it is important not to allow any impediment to the smooth operation of the town business."

One photo shows Pineo sitting on the ground in a green jacket surrounded by police officers who are holding her arms. Another shows officers walking beside her as her arms are handcuffed behind her back.



There is no evidence that Pineo has been charged with any crimes yet.