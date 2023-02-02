Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla LONDON (Reuters) - Shell delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company's record earnings, which more than doubled from a year earlier, mirror those reported by U.S. rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector. "We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder return...