Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla LONDON (Reuters) - Shell delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company's record earnings, which more than doubled from a year earlier, mirror those reported by U.S. rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector. "We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder return...
GOP readies 'shameful' vote to oust progressive from House committee
February 02, 2023
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and her progressive allies are denouncing the Republican effort to oust her from a key House panel as early as Thursday.
House Republicans on Wednesday advanced a resolution to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC). In a party-line 218-209 vote, GOP lawmakers approved a rule that sets the parameters for debate on the chamber floor prior to a final vote.
"It remains unclear when House Republicans will bring the Omar resolution to the floor for debate and a final vote," The Hill reported. "Democrats still need to formally submit a separate resolution with their roster for the Foreign Affairs Committee." That is expected to happen by Thursday.
The GOP has sought for years to remove Omar, a principled critic of Israeli apartheid and Washington's role in perpetuating it, from the HFAC. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has unilateral authority to boot any lawmaker from a select committee, but because the HFAC is a standing committee, removing a member from it requires a full House vote.
On Tuesday night, after Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) introduced the measure to remove Omar from the HFAC over supposedly "antisemitic" remarks, the progressive lawmaker tweeted that "there is nothing objectively true in this resolution."
In response to Miller's argument that "Omar clearly cannot be an objective decision-maker on the Foreign Affairs Committee given her biases against Israel and against the Jewish people"—a contention that wrongfully equates criticism of Israel's colonization of Palestine with criticism of Jewish people—the Minnesota Democrat said that "if not being objective is a reason to not serve on committees, no one would be on committees."
In a Wednesday statement, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) called the House GOP's pending vote against Omar "the latest racist attack by the far-right to silence progressives in Congress who speak up for a human rights-centered foreign policy, including Palestinian human rights."
"The GOP is riddled with white nationalists and antisemites. It is infuriating and absurd that they are trying to distract from the bigoted hatred in their own party by attacking a progressive woman of color."
"Anti-Palestinian politicians and organizations" have long tried "to censor the Congresswoman's consistent calls for accountability for the Israeli government's apartheid and human rights violations against Palestinians," said JVP. "Sadly, these Republican attempts to attack Congresswoman Omar have been buoyed in the past by attacks on Palestinian rights advocates within the Democratic party."
According to Beth Miller, political director of JVP Action: "These attacks are happening because Congresswoman Omar is effective. Because she is a progressive. Because she is a Black Muslim woman. Because her values are universal and include fighting for Palestinians."
"The GOP is riddled with white nationalists and antisemites," said Miller. "It is infuriating and absurd that they are trying to distract from the bigoted hatred in their own party by attacking a progressive woman of color. Congresswoman Omar consistently calls for the Israeli government to be held accountable for its crimes—crimes the GOP would rather cover up."
Meanwhile, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said Monday that the CPC "stands fully behind our deputy chair."
"Omar is a valued member of the Democratic caucus and of this Congress," said Jayapal. "Throughout her service in Congress and on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, she has brought her essential and unique voice and lived experience to bear: as a refugee, war survivor, and soon, as the first African-born ranking member on the Africa Subcommittee."
"You cannot remove a member of Congress from a committee simply because you do not agree with their views," Jayapal continued. "This is both ludicrous and dangerous. In the last Congress, Republican members were moved from committees with a bipartisan vote for endangering the safety of their colleagues. Speaker McCarthy is attempting to take revenge and draw false comparisons."
Jayapal praised the few Republicans "who have already rejected this idea" and expressed hope that "more will join them to state their opposition so it is not brought to the floor, or vote against it should it be brought to the floor."
As The Washington Post reported Wednesday:
Republican leaders have worked for weeks to ensure that there were enough votes to pass a resolution removing Omar from the committee through their razor-thin majority margin, which stands at three as Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) remains away from Washington recuperating from a traumatic fall. Opposition to the effort emerged last month as four lawmakers signaled that they wouldn't support the measure, citing concerns that it would continue a precedent set by former speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).But the inclusion of a provision in the four-page resolution, that Republicans argue provides due process to Omar, seems to have appeased at least one crucial voter, as Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) announced Tuesday that she would now support the measure. Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) have publicly suggested that they would vote against it before the resolution's text was released Tuesday, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has said he remained undecided. Republican leadership aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline private whip counts, said they have the votes to pass the measure whenever Democrats formally appoint Omar to her committee.
Jayapal affirmed earlier this week that Democrats "will stand strongly with Rep. Omar: an esteemed and invaluable legislator, a respectful and kind colleague, and a courageous progressive leader."
On Sunday, Omar argued that House Republicans are trying to oust her from the HFAC because they disapprove of having a Muslim refugee from Somalia on the panel, as Common Dreamsreported.
Omar has been the frequent target of Islamophobic bigotry, including from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which paid Facebook to host attack ads that endangered the lawmaker's life. Due to credible death threats, the Minnesota Democrat is often assigned security by the U.S. Capitol Police.
In her Sunday conversation with CNN's Dana Bash, Omar acknowledged that she apologized for the wording of her February 2019 tweets tying U.S. lawmakers' support for Israel to money from lobbyists—at the time, she specifically called out AIPAC, which has given millions of dollars to members of Congress.
The GOP's campaign to expel her from the HFAC "is politically motivated," Omar said. "In some cases, it's motivated by the fact that many of these members don't believe a Muslim, a refugee, an African should even be in Congress, let alone have the opportunity to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee."
On Monday, Omar asserted that her work on the HFAC has contributed positively to "advancing human rights, holding government officials accountable for past harms, and advancing a more just and peaceful foreign policy."
\u201cWe\u2019ve been clear in our work to center international law and human rights.\u201d
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Rep. Ilhan Omar) 1675118259
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) concurred, tweeting Monday that Omar's work on the panel "matters deeply and Republicans' cowardly efforts to remove and silence her are a disgrace."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) echoed Pressley, writing on social media: "It's shameful that Republicans are trying to remove her [from the HFAC] after smearing her for years. We need her voice, values, and expertise on the committee."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, noted that "Omar is once again facing ugly personal and political attacks with incredible courage and dignity."
"It is outrageous that the House leadership wants to boot her off the Foreign Affairs Committee," Sanders tweeted. "Fair-minded Republicans must join Democrats in preventing that from happening."
This article has been updated to include a statement from Jewish Voice for Peace.
George Santos campaign made suspicious payments to Miami Beach parking lot
February 02, 2023
George Santos' campaign filings list a series of strange payments to a parking lot in Miami Beach, Florida that don't add up, Miami Herald reporter Aaron Leibowitz told CNN's Erin Burnett on Wednesday's edition of "OutFront."
This comes as Santos fights a rising tide of scandals, chiefly that he lied about various aspects of his life on the campaign trail, and as the FBI is now reportedly investigating his alleged attempt to swipe thousands of dollars from a GoFundMe campaign for a disabled veteran's dying service dog.
"[One] list of expenses caught your eye," said Burnett. "These are payments over three days to a parking lot in Miami Beach. And the amounts here, interestingly, varied quite widely. Some $3-4. A couple for more than $100. There are two others listed as $99.99. What's the significance of these numbers, and do these add up?"
"Those caught my eye as soon as I saw them," said Leibowitz. "The address listed on the campaign reports is for a parking lot in Miami Beach right near the Fontainebleau hotel. It's a public parking lot. In order to park there, you have to pay $20. That's for any amount of time. It's a flat $20 rate. There's a 35-cent transaction fee if you use a mobile app. Residents can get a $6 rate. So the amount should be multiples of that. They should be multiples of 20 or multiples of 6. And then you factor in this transaction fee if you're using the app."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Wrongful death lawsuit upheld after 100-hour search to serve Rittenhouse
"I reached out to the City of Miami Beach, and their parking director essentially told me these amounts appear to be impossible based on the filings, which was the address of this particular public parking lot," added Leibowitz.
Santos has come under particular scrutiny for irregularities in his campaign finance, including a filing that acknowledges $500,000 in "personal loans" to his campaign weren't actually his, maxed-out donors to his campaign that don't appear to exist, and confusion about whether his campaign even has a treasurer working for it anymore.
Aaron Leibowitz details suspicious payments from George Santos to Miami Beach parking lot www.youtube.com
Conspiracy nation: The rise of Trump, QAnon and mass shootings
February 02, 2023
America is a conspiracy nation awash with guns. It is an exceptionally deadly combination.
The antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theory, for example, has been linked to many incidents of lethal violence, most notably the Jan. 6 coup attempt at the Capitol orchestrated by Donald Trump.
The white supremacist great replacement theory is an absurd and fantastical lie that there is a plot by Democrats and other so-called multiculturalists working in the name of diversity to eliminate white people and replace them with Black and brown people in the United States and Europe. It has been propagated by the likes of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the network's biggest star. And it has been directly linked to hate crimes like the May 2022 massacre of 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo by an avowed white supremacist.
And while extreme beliefs have grown increasingly common among Republicans, new research by the United States Secret Service sounds the alarm about the link between such widespread conspiracy theories and the country's plague of mass shootings.
A full 26% of the attackers studied from 2016 to 2020 were motivated by conspiracy theories or a "hate-focused belief system." A Christmas Day 2020 bomber, the Secret Service determined, was motivated by a conspiracy theory. "The day before Memorial Day was chosen by one attacker because, according to a conspiracy theory at the time, this was the day before society would collapse," the report explains.
The Secret Service report specifically points to the role played by misogyny and other forms of hatred against women in mass shootings:
Gender-based biases and extreme misogyny continue to pose a threat to women. As stated earlier, though not all who possess misogynistic views are violent, viewpoints that describe women as the enemy or call for violence against women remain a cause for concern. At least 35 attackers (19%) displayed misogynistic behaviors prior to their attacks, including calling women derogatory names, engaging in sexual harassment, and threatening sexual violence. …
As described in prior NTAC publications, including Hot Yoga Tallahassee: A Case Study of Misogynistic Extremism (2022), those who subscribe to extreme misogynistic belief systems often communicate about, promote, and consume these views across various online communities. In some instances, some of these community members go beyond simply advocating on behalf of men, expressing extreme ideologies involving the sexual objectification of women and calls for violence against women.
The report also highlights loneliness and other forms of anti-social behavior among mass shooters, with approximately one-third of them fitting that profile.
The increase in mass shootings and other forms of anti-social behavior in the Age of Trump is a symptom of deep cultural problems in the United States.
A new op-ed in the New York Times by Jillian Peterson and James Densley echoes the Secret Service's findings. "We Profiled the 'Signs of Crisis' in 50 Years of Mass Shootings. This Is What We Found" focuses on the role of what social scientists and other experts describe as "the deaths of despair." Often used to explain increasing mortality rates among predominantly middle-aged white men caused by suicide, drug overdose and alcohol abuse, Peter and Densley say the term "also helps explain the accelerating frequency of mass shootings in this country."
The Republican Party's willing surrender to neofascism is a type of permission for violent and pathological behavior across American society.
White Americans as a group are much more vulnerable to the "deaths of despair" than are Black and brown Americans because white privilege and other unearned advantages have left many white people unable to confront the challenges and disappointments of life. (Black and brown people are instead barraged by racial battle fatigue.)
In their op-ed, Peterson and Densley offer this warning and advice about mass shootings and an American society that is literally gun crazy:
Mass shooters are not the victims. But in order to prevent future tragedies we must treat the underlying pathologies that feed the shooters' despair.
Mass shootings must no longer be written off as "inexplicable" episodes of "unthinkable" violence.
Our communities and governments need to find ways to reduce social isolation more broadly and improve access to mental health care and substance abuse treatment.
These steps must be taken not in place of but in addition to passing widely supported gun safety laws like background checks, longer waiting periods, safer gun storage requirements and red flag laws.
Instead, we have allowed mass shootings to become normalized in American culture, and ask our children to participate in active shooter drills and pass through metal detectors on their way to class.
We say "never again" and yet less than 48 hours elapsed between the shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, Calif. "Again" keeps happening because mass shooters are not monsters who appear out of thin air.
Mass shooters live among us. They are us. They are for the most part the men and boys we know. And they can be stopped before they pull the trigger.
The increase in mass shootings and other forms of anti-social behavior in the Age of Trump is a symptom of deep cultural problems in the United States. As Richard Slotkin, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Carol Anderson, and other experts have examined in great detail, America's gun sickness is centuries old. The other causes are more immediate, like the rise of Trumpism, neofascism, and an illiberal and larger anti-democracy political project that views violence as a legitimate and necessary means of obtaining and keeping political and social power.
The gun is the ultimate conversation stopper.
The Republican Party knows that the public as a whole rejects its policies. As a response to that reality, political violence is viewed as a "reasonable" and "necessary" tactic and strategy for imposing their will on others in what they believe is an existential battle for "the future of the country." In that way, the Republican Party's willing surrender to neofascism is a type of permission for violent and pathological behavior across American society. Ultimately, the Age of Trump represents the normalization of deviance and a permission function for the worst of human behavior.
Donald Trump may, and hopefully will soon, disappear from American life but what he and his movement have encouraged and given permission for will remain for a very long time to come.
America is very sick; the rot is down in the bones. Unfortunately, America's leaders and most everyday people do not want to do the necessary and hard work to get better. Even worse, many of them are not able to discern the difference between healthy and unhealthy behavior. Sick societies produce sick leaders and America is no exception.
