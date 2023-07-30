Shirtless man pumping gas in Brooklyn stabbed to death by offended Muslim stranger: witness

A victim was stabbed outside the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue P in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, in New York City, about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, police said. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
A shirtless man whose friend was dancing exuberantly as they pumped gas at a Brooklyn Mobil station was stabbed to death by a stranger who said the men’s antics were offensive to the killer’s Muslim faith, a witness told the Daily News. The NYPD is investigating the caught-on-video killing as a possible hate crime. The mayhem started when the victim pulled up the the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Ave. near Avenue P in Midwood about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He and his four friends, all shirtless in swim trunks on one of the hottest days of the year, got out of their white sedan to pu...