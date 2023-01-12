Shocked scientists discover black hole continually feasting on same stars. ‘Puzzled’
NASA/Getty Images North America/TNS

New telescope imagery suggests that stars can survive encounters with black holes, a phenomenon that has been modeled but seldom observed, astronomers say. Using an X-ray telescope orbiting the Earth, astronomers peered 1 billion light-years into deep space and observed black holes partially destroying the same stars over and over, according to the European Space Agency. “At first, we were absolutely puzzled,” astronomer Thomas Wevers stated in an agency news release. “We had to go back to the drawing board to assess all the possible options to explain the observed behavior.” When a star veers...

Science