Shopping for love: Supermarket singles night takes off in pandemic
Shopping for love: Supermarket singles night takes off - Juliete takes part in singles night at the nearby supermarket in Germany. The weekly event has taken off during the pandemic as people can't meet others through the usual venues. - Nicolas Armer/dpa

The young man's eyes move past the deli case and meat counter to land upon a woman. He tries to make eye contact, to no avail, with the 22-year-old woman wearing her hair in a bun. They both have red hearts pinned to their clothes, a signal that they're at the supermarket this evening not only to buy more eggs and milk for the week, but also to potentially meet a new love interest. People push trolleys up and down the aisles, checking each other out while pretending to look for whatever spaghetti sauce is on special offer. It's "Single's Shopping" night at this supermarket in Germany, and with...