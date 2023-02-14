Shots fired at Michigan State as students are ordered to shelter in place: report
A shooting broke out on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday evening, according to CNN.

"Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place immediately after shots were fired on campus Monday evening, campus police said," said the report. "'There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on the scene. More information to follow,' MSU police tweeted."

This comes after a surge in mass shootings this year, with a number of high-profile and deadly incidents, including multiple attacks in California.

Video posted to Facebook shows swarms of police cars gathering on the campus.

It is not clear as of now how many casualties there are, or the identity or motive of the shooter.

However, according to ABC 7 Chicago, "Another shooting took place at IM East, and there are multiple reported injuries, police said ... the suspect is believed to be on foot."

This is a developing story.