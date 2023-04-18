Should NBA suspend Draymond Green? Kings think he crossed line; Warriors defend him.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images North America/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No Warriors playoff run is complete without a Draymond Green controversy. He and Domantas Sabonis delivered a doozy that put Green in danger of a suspension down the line. Green was ejected at the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter during the Warriors’ Game 2 loss on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings when the pair got tangled up following a box-out. Sabonis fell to the floor and held on to Green’s ankle and Green, trying to escape his grasp, stepped hard on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis was issued a technical foul and Green a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. “For sure ...