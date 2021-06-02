Singer Sinéad O’Connor explains in new memoir that time she ripped up a photo of the pope on ‘SNL’
Sinéad O'Connor (Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock.com)

Singer Sinéad O’Connor is almost as famous for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992 while guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” as she is for her music. The world was scandalized, though in later years she proved to have been ahead of her time by explaining she had been protesting sexual abuse by clergy. “Holy Terror,” proclaimed the next day’s New York Daily News front page. The move, during a performance of Bob Marley’s song “War,” marked her as a controversial figure for years. Seven years after ripping up the photo, in 1999, she was ordained as a priest of the Catholic Latin Tride...