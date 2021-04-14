Six senators are trying to block a bill to combat hate crime violence against Asian Americans

Six Senate Republicans are trying to block legislation that would help combat the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a former president and members of his party who insist on calling it the "Chinese virus."

Late Wednesday afternoon the Senate voted 92-6 to begin debate on the legislation, known as the "COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act." Six Republicans voted against moving the legislation forward, in an attempt to block its passage.

The six are Senators Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MN), Roger Marshall (KS), Rand Paul (KY), and Tommy Tuberville (AL).

92-6: Senate votes to advance legislation to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans. 60 votes were needed. 6 Republicans voted No against ending a filibuster on COVID-19 Hates Crimes Act: Cotton, Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, Paul and Tuberville. pic.twitter.com/QA0vOQ9t0H

— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 14, 2021

While a 92-6 vote to begin debate may sound promising, as HuffPost reports, "its path forward remains murky":

"Republicans only backed the initial vote on the condition they would have an opportunity to offer amendments. Their continued support will ultimately depend on whether top Senate leaders can agree on which amendments the chamber will consider in the coming days."

Senators Cruz, Hawley, Marshall, and Tuberville have been accused in various forms for supporting or helping to incite the January 6 insurrection. Senators Cotton and Paul made a point of ignoring the video evidence of the insurrection during former President Donald Trump's January 26 impeachment.