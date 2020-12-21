You snooze, you lose? Sleep experts think otherwise

You snooze, you lose? Not so fast, according to sleep experts - Just five more minutes. Ok, one more snooze. And another. Many of us think our morning snooze routine is unhealthy. Sleep researchers beg to differ. - Christin Klose/dpa
There's two types of people in the world: Those who just wake up feeling instantly refreshed, and those hit the snooze button in the mornings and dread getting out of bed. Snoozing in gets a bad reputation - ever heard of "you snooze, you lose"? - and there's a general myth that hitting the snooze button is unhealthy. But it actually depends on how you use it. "It's very individualized," says professor Kneginja Richter, who specializes in sleep at a clinic in southern Germany. "If you just it once or twice and then can smoothly start your day, it's definitely not a problem," says Richter. "Act...