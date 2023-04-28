Smokey Robinson reveals he had extramarital affair with Diana Ross

“I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody,” he said, according to the report.

The justice also said he is sure about one thing: the motive:

“It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft . . . from becoming the decision of the court," Alito reportedly said. "And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.”

Alito added that the campaign to intimidate the justices led to serious threats.

“Those of us who were thought to be in the majority, thought to have approved my draft opinion, were really targets of assassination,” Alito reportedly said in the Wall Street Journal interview. “It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us.”

Alito isn't the only one to claim to know the leaker, but he might be one of the closest people to the controversy itself to make such a claim.