Smokey Robinson reveals he had extramarital affair with Diana Ross

From left, Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder attend "Motown: The Musical" opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 14, 2013, in New York City. - Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America/TNS
Smokey Robinson is singing like a bird about an old-school romance with Diana Ross. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, known for Motown hits such as “Tracks of My Tears” and The Temptations classic “My Girl,” has revealed he had an extramarital affair with the The Supremes frontwoman in the early 1960s. “I was married at the time,” he told The Guardian in an article published Thursday. “We were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today.” “She’s one of my closest people,” Robinson continued about his fellow Detr...