Snoop Dogg donates thousands of dollars to help elderly woman save Civil War-era home
Snoop Dogg visits SiriusXM's Rock the Bells Radio at the SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. - Noam Galai/Getty Images North America/TNS

Snoop Dogg is using his celebrity for the greater good, donating $10,000 to help a 93-year-old at risk of being evicted from her family’s Civil War-era home in South Carolina — a plight highlighted by Tyler Perry earlier this summer. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 51, donated $10,000 to Josephine Wright’s GoFundMe intended to help her maintain ownership of her Hilton Head Island property, a representative confirmed to CNN. “I did it from the heart,” he told the outlet in a statement, noting that Wright “reminds me of my mother and grandmother.” A self-described “fighter all my life,” the ...