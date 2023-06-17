Socialist elected next Barcelona mayor after surprise deal
The new councilors leave the Barcelona City Hall and cross the Sant Jaume square after the plenary session of the constitution of the Consistory, led by the new mayor Jaume Collboni to attend the traditional reception of the President of the Generalitat at the Palau de la Generalitat. Lorena Sopêna/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Barcelona's city council appointed Socialist Jaume Collboni as the next mayor of the metropolis in a surprise deal involving parties from across the political spectrum. His election as mayor of Spain's second-largest city was seen as a boost for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a fellow Socialist who called snap parliamentary elections after disappointing results for the party in regional elections earlier this year. Polls suggest a tight race ahead of the parliamentary elections on July 23. Collboni, who is 53 and a lawyer, is a member of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). He r...