Some Australians return home as others evacuated in floods crisis

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australians hit by devastating floodwaters began returning to their homes on Thursday as skies cleared and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, though fresh evacuation orders were issued in some areas where water levels were still rising. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floo...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Charlie Kirk's conservative student activist organization is plagued by the far right — and now by the FEC
March 24, 2021
Turning Point Action, a sister organization to the conservative student activist group Turning Point USA that was launched to target Democrats in the 2020 election and founded by Trump ally Charlie Kirk, was hit with a Federal Election Commission complaint Tuesday filed by the dark money watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
In the FEC complaint, CREW alleges that Turning Point Action, a fundraising 501(c)(4) entity, failed to disclose donor information and violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by soliciting donations that were specifically targeted at re-electing Donald Trump and opposing Democrats in the 2020 election cycle.
<p>"The FEC should investigate Turning Point Action for violating the Federal Election Campaign Act by failing to disclose any of its donors despite making more than $1.4 million in independent expenditures in 2020," the <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Turning-Point-Action-FEC-Complaint-signed-and-notarized.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">complaint</a> argues. "According to its filings with the FEC, Turning Point Action made more than $250 in independent expenditures in 2020 — indeed it made more than $1.4 million in independent expenditures — but it disclosed no contributors."</p><p>According to the CREW complaint, Turning Point Action worked to influence "federal elections" and should therefore be required to disclose all of its donor information. </p><p>"The evidence shows, however, that Turning Point Action solicited and, on information and belief, received donations of more than $200 for the purpose of influencing federal elections and additionally for the purpose of furthering Turning Point Action's independent expenditures," the CREW complaint added.</p><p>"Because it solicited money it said it would spend supporting President Donald Trump's reelection and Joe Biden's defeat, Turning Point Action was required to disclose contributors who gave it money to influence federal elections or run independent expenditures under a landmark court decision won by CREW," the watchdog group said in a Tuesday <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/legal-action/legal-complaints/crew-files-complaint-against-turning-point-action/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">press release</a>. </p><p>"According to its FEC reports, between August 20, 2020, and December 31, 2020, the group spent $1,428,161 on independent expenditures in federal elections," CREW further <a href="https://www.citizensforethics.org/legal-action/legal-complaints/crew-files-complaint-against-turning-point-action/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">noted</a>. Furthermore, the group said, Turning Point Action did not disclose any contributors in those reports, and did not correct the filings by last week's deadline, "despite the FEC notifying the group in early February that it was missing donor information in its reports."</p><p>CREW President Noah Bookbinder told Salon on Wednesday that he was not surprised by this, since groups such as Turning Point Action "seek to avoid disclosing their donors at all costs."</p><p>"The law, as clarified by CREW's landmark victory in the Crossroads GPS case, makes clear that a group like Turning Point Action that spends money on independent expenditures has to disclose the identity of its major contributors and those who contributed more than $200 to further those ads," Bookbinder said. "By bringing this complaint, CREW is seeking to compel the Federal Election Commission to enforce the law and Turning Point Action to disclose its contributors as it should have done from the start. Most dark money groups like Turning Point Action seek to avoid disclosing their donors at all costs, but in cases like this where the law is clear, that has to change. We hope the FEC will act promptly to compel compliance with the law so the public can know who is influencing elections."</p><p>Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet declined to comment on the complaint when reached by Salon on Wednesday afternoon. </p><p>The news of the FEC complaint comes on the heels of a <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/16/us/charlie-kirk-liberty-falwell-falkirk.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The New York Times</a> report that Liberty University had "opted last fall not to renew" its contract with Kirk, the Turning Point founder. Liberty's "think tank," The Falkirk Center, which in part bears Kirk's name, parted ways with the youthful conservative firebrand, a frequent guest on Fox News who reliably parrots right-wing talking points. Kirk's departure from the conservative Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, follows a storm of controversy after former university president Jerry Falwell Jr. was <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/08/08/jerry-falwell-jr-announces-leave-of-absence-from-liberty-university-following-leak-of-photos_partner/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ousted after posting compromising pictures of himself</a> not long after Politico published an <a href="https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/09/09/jerry-falwell-liberty-university-loans-227914" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">exposé</a> on <a href="https://www.salon.com/2019/09/09/why-evangelicals-wont-care-about-jerry-falwell-jr-s-apparent-sex-scandal/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his colorful personal life</a>. </p><p>But the trouble for Turning Point USA and its subsidiary Turning Point Action doesn't stop there.</p><p>In December, at the annual TPUSA Student Action Summit, student activists were <a href="https://www.mediaite.com/news/charlie-kirks-florida-conference-turns-sour-after-activists-locked-out-due-to-covid-restrictions-let-us-in/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">locked out</a> of their own conference due to coronavirus restrictions in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Let us in, let us in, let us in," TPUSA activists yelled at the doors of the convention center. At the same gathering, the energy drink company, Bang Energy, <a href="https://www.mediaite.com/weird/conservatives-decry-tpusa-conference-for-having-bang-girls-blast-free-cash-at-teenaged-attendees/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sent its "Bang Girls"</a> to blast cash into the crowd with a massive T-shirt cannon. "Oh, wow. I thought that was some sort of Vegas nightclub. That really happened at a conservative conference for teens?" conservative radio host Todd Starnes stated at the time. <a href="https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/charlie-kirk-tpusa-hooters-conservatism-jesus/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The American Conservative</a> headlined its commentary on the blasting of cash, "Charlie Kirk's Hooters Conservatism." </p><p>Kirk's organization, when not being hit with complaints or embroiled in evergreen right-wing drama, has also had to combat the upsurgee of white nationalist "<a href="https://www.irehr.org/reports/alt-right-to-groyper/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">groypers</a>," guided by Unite the Right attendee <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/nick-fuentes-state-legislators-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Nicholas Fuentes</a>, who have shown up on college campuses across the country to hound Kirk over policy disputes and pepper the TPUSA founder with claims of not being right-wing enough.</p><p>At one Turning Point USA event featuring Donald Trump Jr. <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/pro-trump-conservatives-are-getting-trolled-real-life-far-right-n1080986" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">in November 2019</a>, Fuentes' far-right followers heckled Kirk over skipping the Q&A session of his speech and refusing to take questions from the far-right crowd. With many of Fuentes' <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/nick-fuentes-capitol-riot-cellphones/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">followers reportedly taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack</a>, TPUSA may have an opportunity to distinguish itself from the far-right, overtly racist "groypers." who often ridicule Kirk and others as "cuckservatives" or worse. </p><p>In fairness, Kirk sent a tweet before the Capitol riots urging students to take part in the pro-Trump activities on Jan. 6, which he subsequently deleted. Turning Point Action chartered buses to bring TPUSA student activists to Washington to attend Trump's rally that day, although the group has since tried to scrub all evidence of that from the internet. </p><p>"Turning Point Action (TPA) did bus some students to the January 6th rally, which included a speech from the President of the United States. Following the president's remarks, and in keeping with itinerary, TPA bused those students immediately out of the area," a Turning Point Action spokesperson told <a href="https://www.dailydot.com/debug/charlie-kirk-delete-tweet-buses-capitol/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Daily Dot</a> in January.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Sociopaths': Seth Meyers draws a straight line between GOP, NRA and Fox News stopping action on mass shootings
March 24, 2021
After another mass shooting, this time at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers drew a direct line between the Republican Party, the NRA and Fox News for stopping any meaningful action on gun regulations.
While Fox News spent a month freaking out over cartoons and children's toys, but Meyers noted that they barely even covered the mass shooting. Fox News host Sean Hannity spent about 60 seconds on the shooting, before drooling over his extensive expose on Joe Biden tripping on the way up the stairs of Air Force One.
<p>"My God, get your priorities straight," Meyers told Hannity. He then noted that the Fox News host then lashed out at Democrats for, again, wanting to do something to stop senseless mass shootings. "You guys repeat the same bullsh*t line every time we go through this awful ritual. That gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it. First of all, we have an epidemic of gun violence that killed more than 19,000 people last year. And the majority of Americans want gun safety reforms, including universal background checks, mandatory gun licenses and a ban on semi-automatic weapons. It's the politicians and their patrons in the gun lobby that are holding those up."</p><p>His second point was that the people who cry "politicization" when a shooting happens are the same fools who put guns behind them on video and do political ads of themselves "like they're hiding out in the zombie apocalypse." </p><p>"If I actually found a room like this at a dinner party, I would find an excuse and leave," Meyers said. "Lastly, let's dispense with this ridiculous lie that has become cannon on the right that standing up to any sensible gun safety legislation means standing up for the Second Amendment. It's one of the greatest cons in the history of politics." </p><p>See the full "Closer Look" segment below: </p><p><br/></p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a19e4d576f762a6a2dab0614de300f40" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6rxyY2YalAM?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">GOP, Fox News Lie About Gun Control After Boulder, Atlanta Shootings: A Closer Look</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rxyY2YalAM" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
FBI arrests Oregon Proud Boys for helping others break barriers into the Capitol
March 24, 2021
The Oregon FBI has arrested two brothers who flew from the state to the east coast to participate in the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, reported KGW8.
Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein, both members of the Proud Boys, were arrested on six charges including, conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceedings and aiding and abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
<p>"At the destructive rally, federal prosecutors <a href="https://www.scribd.com/document/500190145/Federal-charges-brought-against-Oregon-brothers-in-connection-with-U-S-Capitol-insurrection" target="_blank">cited photos</a> they said show the brothers on a wall in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds," said the report. "They said video shows Matthew Klein helping others climb a police barricade to ascend the wall. The brothers entered the Capitol minutes after it was first breached, with Jonathanpeter celebrating with other people who had forced their way inside, prosecutors <a href="https://www.scribd.com/document/500190145/Federal-charges-brought-against-Oregon-brothers-in-connection-with-U-S-Capitol-insurrection" target="_blank">said in court filings</a>."</p><p>Prosecutors said that after the brothers left the Capitol they pried open a secure door on the north side of the building leading police to face another wave of attackers. </p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="05c9d259869a32cbcd87345530a280ac" id="62f45"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374858859316133891"><div style="margin:1em 0">#FBI agents arrested Matthew Klein, age 24, in Sherwood, OR & Jonathanpeter Klein, age 21, near Heppner, OR on Marc… https://t.co/WNMELML1dI</div> — FBI Portland (@FBI Portland)<a href="https://twitter.com/FBIPortland/statuses/1374858859316133891">1616626870.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p><a href="https://www.kgw.com/article/news/crime/capitol-deadly-riot-oregon-brothers-arrested/283-6624d735-a52d-49c4-80a5-023dd1cf374c" target="_blank">See the full report at KGW8. </a></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.