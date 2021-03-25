Some Australians return home as others evacuated in floods crisis

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australians hit by devastating floodwaters began returning to their homes on Thursday as skies cleared and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, though fresh evacuation orders were issued in some areas where water levels were still rising. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floo...