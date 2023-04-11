Some psychopathic individuals have adaptive traits that lead to happiness and life satisfaction

A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences examined the role that adaptive psychopathic traits may play in the lives of those who score high on measures of psychopathy. The findings indicate that individuals with higher levels of traits such as social dominance, fearlessness, low-stress reactivity, and extroversion tend to report higher levels of well-being. This research may lead to therapeutic interventions that increase adaptive psychopathic traits to moderate the effect of the less desirable consequences of psychopathy. Psychopathy encompasses a range of traits associa...

Science