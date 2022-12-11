Some Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass, nationalist blogger says

By Guy Faulconbridge MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some Russian officers fighting in Ukraine are unhappy with the military top brass and President Vladimir Putin because of the poor execution of the war, an influential nationalist Russian blogger said after visiting the conflict zone. Nearly 10 months since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, there is no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. In modern Russia, direct public criticism of Putin is rare though nationalist bloggers have been outspoken about the conduct of the war, especially the costly Russian defeats in Ukraine...
Federal judge strikes down part of Montana’s anti-vaxx law as unconstitutional
December 11, 2022
A federal judge has struck down a significant part of Montana’s controversial anti-vaccine bill because it is both unconstitutional and conflicts with federal law, dealing another legal defeat to a raft of bills passed by the 2021 Legislature and ultimately struck down by state and federal courts.
The legal challenge against what was then House Bill 702, has been steadily challenged and gutted at the state and federal court level. This time, U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy said that the provisions that affect healthcare settings – from hospitals to doctor’s offices to nursing homes – are illegal because the law treats those healthcare settings differently, creating different requirements for the same classes healthcare employees.
The Montana Nurses Association, which was part of a group of plaintiffs, praised the ruling.
“The Court’s order is a win for all Montanans—young or old, healthy or sick—who no longer need to worry about government interference with the safety of their healthcare in Montana,” said Vicky Byrd, CEO of the Montana Nurses Association.
Molloy also ruled that the law conflicted with other portions of federal law creating an unacceptable scenario where a healthcare worker would have to choose whether to obey state law, which said one thing, or federal law which said something contrary. The legal principle is known as “pre-emption” which says that when that happens, state or local law must yield to federal law.
“The resolution of this case does not turn on whether vaccines are safe and effective, but rather whether (House Bill 702) is preempted by federal law or is unconstitutional. It is in both instances,” said Molloy.
The plaintiffs in the case, which included the Montana Medical Association and the Montana Nurses Association, said that they were put in an impossible situation because federal law required healthcare settings, including hospitals and doctor’s offices, to make reasonable accommodations for disabled patients as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act, but that HB702 barred those same settings from making the necessary accommodations. People with chronic medical conditions and diseases are covered by the ADA.
“Deprived by law of the ability to require vaccination or immunity status of an employee, a health care employer is not able to properly consider possible reasonable accommodations if an employee asks to limit his or her exposure to unvaccinated individuals,” the ruling said.
Moreover, the law opened some employers to possible legal liability by placing unvaccinated employees in areas with vulnerable or compromised immune systems, as in the case of cancer treatment centers.
“Unvaccinated care providers should not treat vulnerable and immunocompromised patients in places such as the cancer care center setting because of the high risk of serious injury due to infection,” the ruling said. “Even if a healthcare setting is unable to limit a patient’s exposure to non-immune staff, the setting still needs to know immunity or vaccination status of employees to offer protection and reduce the risk of exposure through other possible methods such as using specialized personal protecting equipment or requiring physical distancing.”
“House Bill 702 and this case were never about just COVID. Hospitals and doctors’ offices should be able to make their own decisions about whether to require something like the MMR or hepatitis vaccine,” said Raph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm, who was the lead counsel for MNA. “The court’s decision ensures that Montanans can obtain safe, quality healthcare without arbitrary government interference.”
Molloy’s ruling only applies to certain sectors of employers in Montana, though. In it, Molloy said the ruling applies only to healthcare settings from doctor’s offices through nursing care facilities because of the unique set of circumstances of treating immunocompromised and vulnerable patients. It did not extend to other more general settings.
“Workplace risks of exposure to vaccine preventable diseases experienced by employees in health care settings are distinct from those experienced by agricultural workers or the public,” Molloy ruled. “While the risk of exposure is not necessarily unique to health care settings, it is different from the public exposure because the risk is an inherent and immutable aspect of a health care worker’s job.”
The order permanently strikes down portions of Montana’s controversial law for healthcare which says employers cannot discriminate or differentiate between employees who are vaccinated and those or not. Framing it as a matter of shielding employees against discrimination for their religious or medical beliefs, the state said it had a duty and the police power to pass the law as an anti-discrimination measure.
House Bill 702 was passed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and aimed at the coronavirus’ vaccine, but went farther and said that employers, including some healthcare settings, could not require any vaccine including polio, measles and other long standing vaccine requirements.
In Molloy’s ruling, he said that federal law was clear that states and other government could pass laws like HB702, but there must be a logical and narrowly tailored rule to achieve that purpose. And Molloy said that HB702 failed to meet that purpose.
“Essentially the statute places an individual’s vaccination choice on an elevated dais of importance compared to the public health and safety concerns normally linked to the exercise of the state’s police power,” Molloy said. “The purpose here is not to protect the public health. This distinction is paramount.
“Because there is no rational relationship between the state privacy objective and the disparate treatment of the providers governed by (HB702), this statutory scheme is unconstitutional.”
In his 41-page ruling, Molloy also pointed out the irony of Montana passing such an extreme anti-vaccine law when the father of one of the most successful vaccines which has saved millions of lives was developed by a Montana man and a graduate of Montana public education institutions.
“In this case, as with many cases in litigation, there are ironies,” Molloy said. ‘The striking irony for the court here stems from an acknowledgement of the role of Dr. Maurice Hilleman in the history of the development as well as the efficacy of vaccines. Dr. Hilleman is known as the ‘Father of Modern Vaccines.’ The irony is that Dr. Hilleman was born in Miles City, Montana, graduated from Montana State College in 1957 and was the most prolific vaccine scientist of the 20th century. He is estimated to have saved more lives through vaccines he invented than any other medical scientist.”11113243310
Fox News future in question as Rupert Murdoch heads to court in Dominion $1.6 billion lawsuit
December 11, 2022
According to a report from the Guardian, the future of Fox News hangs in the balance with media mogul Rupert Murdoch expected to be deposed on Tuesday as part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.
The report from the Guardian's Chris McGreal notes that lawyers for Dominion have worked their way up the corporate "tree" to Murdoch who will be put on the spot for allowing on-air personalities to spread election conspiracy rumors on the air about the 2020 presidential election.
According to the report, "The suit shines a spotlight on Fox News’ part in promoting Trump’s 'stop the steal' campaign and its hand in driving the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. But legal experts say that Dominion, which supplied voting machines to 28 states, appears to be building a wider case that Fox News has a long history of misinformation and steamrolling facts that do not fit its editorial line."
Noting that Murdoch's son Lachlan has already been put on the spot, the report adds that the elder Murdoch's testimony could be pivotal to the future of the network.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'It couldn’t be going any worse': Trump skipping rallies as his 2024 campaign launch flops
"Months of accumulated testimony are expected to put Murdoch, the chair of Fox Corp, in the difficult position of either having to deny he has control over what happens at his most influential US news operation or defend its campaign to promote the biggest lie in US electoral history," McGreal wrote.
The report states that lawyers for Dominion "...obtained rafts of internal messages that are 'evidence that Fox knew the lies it was broadcasting about Dominion were false and part of a culture of politically loaded reporting and broadcasts far from the network’s claim to be 'fair and balanced."
According to one Dominion attorney, "It’s an orchestrated effort. It’s not just on the part of each host individually, but it’s across Fox News as a company.”
Trump playbook: Kari Lake provides zero evidence in new election fraud claim
December 11, 2022
Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it.
In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the “hacking” of election equipment to disenfranchise Republican voters, and hundreds of thousands of allegedly “illegal ballots (that) infected the election,” Lake says the court must throw out her 17,000-vote loss to Hobbs and order the county to conduct a new election.
But Lake’s lawsuit contains little evidence of wrongdoing, relying instead almost entirely on statements from poll workers and observers, as well as analyses by partisan actors.
The election challenge also cites no statutory authority by which the courts could throw out the entire election and order a re-do.
Election challenges are limited in scope by state law, and must be confined to misconduct by election boards; ineligibility of a candidate; bribery or another offense “against the election franchise”; illegal votes; or an erroneous vote count.
If a challenger can prove one of those things affected the outcome of the election, the court can overturn the official election results and declare a new winner. But nothing in state law gives a court the power to order a new election be conducted.
Lake’s 70-page lawsuit, filed late Friday by Scottsdale attorney Bryan Blehm and D.C. attorney Kurt Olsen, alleges that a litany of problems caused her to lose. Those include “chaos” at Maricopa County polling locations on Election Day, supposedly “illegal” ballots being counted, an allegedly unknown number of ballots “injected” into the system by county contractors and “hacked” election equipment.
Relying on sworn testimony from a cyber security expert, but no actual evidence, Lake argues that only “intentional misconduct” explains the problems that Maricopa County had with ballot printers at some voting sites on Election Day.
She claims that between 15,600 and 29,300 Republican voters were disenfranchised because of the “oppressively long lines” caused by those problems — an estimate reached based on extrapolating the results of a 800-person exit poll done by a Republican political blogger and pollster whose public opinion surveys are generally considered unreliable.
Several pages of Lake’s lawsuit rehash debunked claims about early ballot signature verification raised following the 2020 election, which Donald Trump lost in Maricopa County and Arizona.
‘Audit’ expert Shiva Ayyadurai didn’t understand election procedures. He made a number of false signature claims.
Those claims about 2020 spurred the Arizona Senate to conduct a partisan review of the county’s election. The so-called “audit,” which was led by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists, costs millions of dollars and ultimately confirmed that there was no election fraud and Joe Biden won the election.
Lake’s legal team on the lawsuit is deeply tied to the 2020 election. Her lead attorney, Blehm, was an attorney for Cyber Ninjas, the now-defunct firm that led the “audit” effort. Olsen, her other attorney, represented Texas in a December 2020 lawsuit that sought to throw out the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all battleground states that Trump lost. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit.
Another election suit
Mark Finchem and congressional candidate Jeff Zink also filed a lawsuit late Friday seeking to overturn their election losses. Finchem lost the secretary of state’s race by more than 120,000 votes, while Zink lost his congressional challenge to U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego by more than 76,000 votes.
The election in Maricopa County was “comical and tragic” because of Election Day polling place problems, they argue, because election equipment was not properly certified by Hobbs, which led to “widespread tabulation machine malfunctions” and caused long lines at polling places that disenfranchised voters. They allege Hobbs had a conflict of interest overseeing elections because she was running for governor.
The lawsuit includes no evidence that ballot tabulators malfunctioned anywhere in Arizona — the issues in Maricopa County were caused by malfunctioning ballot printers — or that voters were disenfranchised.
Finchem and Zink want their election losses overturned, a statewide hand-recount of all ballots and a court order that the attorney general investigate Hobbs for self-dealing and threatening public officials.
The two Republicans are represented by Daniel McCauley, a Cave Creek attorney who specializes in trusts and wills, not election law. McCauley earlier this month was hired by the Cochise County board of supervisors to defend its decision not to certify election results by the deadline in state law, but he failed to show up to a court hearing. A judge ultimately ordered the county to certify its election.
