Son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin pleads guilty in San Diego
File photo/Dreamstime/TNS

SAN DIEGO — A son of Sinaloa cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Friday to being a leader in the global drug-trafficking empire. The plea from Ismael Zambada Imperial, known by the nickname “Mayito Gordo,” adds to the growing list of high-ranking figures to be convicted in the United States’ decadeslong attempt to dismantle the cartel — still thought to be Mexico’s most powerful even as its infamous co-leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman, serves a life sentence in Colorado. In his plea agreement, Zambada Imperial, 35, admitted to being a major coordi...