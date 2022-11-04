Source of threat to synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and is no longer a danger, FBI says

The seal of the FBI is seen outside of its headquarters on Aug. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Federal law enforcement has identified the source of a broad threat to synagogues “who no longer poses a danger to the community.” News of the threats emerged Thursday afternoon with the FBI’s field office in Newark, New Jersey, encouraging the houses of worship to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.” While the agency’s initial warnings did not specify whether the threats were statewide or aimed at a specific house of worship, on Friday it said the threat was “against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue.” State agencies were quick to act. New Jersey Atto...