Germany halting approval process for Nord Stream 2 pipeline: sources
A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map on an information container for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at the Lubmin industrial park. The German government is halting the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in light of developments in the Ukraine conflict, government sources told dpa. Stefan Sauer/dpa
The German government is halting the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until further notice, in light of developments in the Ukraine conflict, government sources told dpa on Tuesday.

The construction of the pipeline project is completed, but it was awaiting regulatory certification from the German authorities before the start of gas deliveries.

After the decision by the Kremlin to send troops into eastern Ukraine, calls grew immediately louder for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to scrap the project, which was designed to bring Russian natural gas directly into Europe.

US President Joe Biden had vowed to "bring an end to" Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded Ukraine.

