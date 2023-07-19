South Africa says Putin to stay away from BRICS summit

By Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August, South Africa said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the country would arrest him on an international warrant. South Africa faced a dilemma in hosting the summit because, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that issued the warrant in March, it would be obliged to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesbu...
Trump hires 'D Team' attorneys because he's a 'difficult client': Ex-Trump lawyer
July 19, 2023
Donald Trump has had consistent difficulties surrounding his attorneys, including some of them being investigated or hit with disciplinary proceedings for Trump-related misconduct, and his failure to obtain top-tier counsel falls in part to his own history, according to a former Trump attorney.
Michael Cohen, who is currently engaged in litigation against Trump after first serving as his lawyer, was on CNN on Tuesday evening to talk about the legal peril his former boss now faces.
"How hard is it for him to find good lawyers right now for all of these various cases?" the host asked.
"It's very difficult, and that's why he is surrounding himself with what we would probably have referred to as the D Team. These Folks are far from the A Team, let me put it that way," said There's a reason why he can't get that, and the reason is he is an incredibly difficult client he doesn't listen to advice, he doesn't want your advice. He wants to tell you how to handle the case, despite the fact that he has no legal degree, and no legal training other than, of course, being involved in the multitude of legal cases over the course of his five decades of business. That doesn't make for a lawyer."
Cohen said Trump's habit of not paying his bills is also catching up to him with lawyers.
"On top of that, he doesn't pay. That is obviously part of the reason why I am taking him, after four years, and we are going to be before a jury. This is a real, serious problem. He doesn't want to listen to advice, he doesn't pay. In all fairness, as a lawyer, who needs him?"
BEIJING (Reuters) — It is China's "priority" to stop Taiwan's vice president and presidential frontrunner William Lai from visiting the United States next month, the country's ambassador in Washington said on Wednesday, as Beijing steps up its warnings against the trip. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military and political pressure over the past three years to try and force the island to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects.
BAGHDAD/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) — Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the expected burning of a Koran in Sweden.
All Baghdad embassy staff were safe, the Swedish foreign ministry press office said in a statement, condemning the attack and highlighting the need for Iraqi authorities to protect diplomatic missions.
