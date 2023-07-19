South Africa says Putin to stay away from BRICS summit

By Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August, South Africa said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the country would arrest him on an international warrant. South Africa faced a dilemma in hosting the summit because, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that issued the warrant in March, it would be obliged to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesbu...