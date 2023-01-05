South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, state Supreme Court rules
People rally inside the South Carolina Statehouse as members of the South Carolina House of Representatives prepare to vote on legislation related to an abortion ban in the state on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. - Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the state’s six-week abortion ban, ruling it violated the state’s constitutional right to privacy. In a 3-2 vote, the state’s high court wrote, in part, “We hold that our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.” In the majority were Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty, Justice John Few and Justice Kaye Hearn, the lone woman on the Supreme Court, who will retire this year. The abortion ban, signed into law in 2021, had been temporarily suspended as the South Carolina ...