South Florida DEA agents charged in scheme to peddle info about drug investigations
A logo reading DEA Special Agent is pictured in the Office of the US Drug Enforcement Administration on May 29, 2019 in New York City. - JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — A current Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a retired agent — both of whom had worked in the agency’s Miami field office for years — surrendered Friday on corruption charges involving the payment of thousands of dollars in bribes for confidential investigative information about drug-trafficking suspects. The two defendants were charged by federal prosecutors in New York because of conflict of interest issues in South Florida. Manuel Recio, 53, retired from the DEA in 2018 and had worked as an assistant special agent in charge of the Miami office along with other offices over 20...